Feds Can't Shake Texas Family's Public Charge Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' call to toss a suit from a family fighting to adjust their status under the Trump-era "public charge" rule on Tuesday, months after the agency erased the policy. Last November, USCIS and its then-Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli called on U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to drop a suit brought by U.S. citizen Jaime Antonio Frias, his mother Valeria Benitez Bautista, and his stepfather Guillermo Gabriel Nieto, arguing that the district court lacked jurisdiction to hear the family's case. Judge Boyle shunned Cuccinelli's position six months later, in an opinion that...

