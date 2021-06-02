Gov't Contractor Strikes $1.2M Deal With ERISA Class

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Serco Inc. agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a class action brought on behalf of roughly 30,000 current and former workers who said the information technology provider violated federal benefits law by letting them overpay for fees and investments. A class of Serco 401(k) Retirement Plan participants sought final approval of the deal Tuesday, about four months after the deal scored a preliminary green light in February. "Nothing has changed since the court preliminarily certified the class for preliminary approval, and no class member has objected to class certification or indicated that they wish to proceed individually," the class said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS