Dentons Lands Hospitality Atty From Seyfarth In DC

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firm Dentons on Tuesday announced the lateral hiring of a Seyfarth Shaw LLP real estate attorney as a partner in its hotels and leisure practice in Washington, D.C. Melissa K. Nelson spent the past eight years at Seyfarth, most recently as a partner focusing on traditional real estate matters. In moving over to Dentons, Nelson shifts her practice back to hospitality, which she focused on for the first 10 years of her career while working in Florida. "I couldn't be more excited," Nelson told Law360 on Wednesday. "It's really allowing me to get back to doing what I'm passionate about,...

