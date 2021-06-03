Senate Approves Bill To Nix DC Circ. Ruling On Crimes Abroad

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has approved a bipartisan bill clarifying that people can be prosecuted for attacking federal officers and employees serving abroad, resolving a circuit split by overturning a recent D.C. Circuit win for Mexican cartel gunmen. In a voice vote, the chamber unanimously backed a proposal last Friday by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons, D-Del., that said individuals who have killed or attempted to kill federal officers and employees abroad can be brought to the U.S. and prosecuted. The bill is in the namesake of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Special Agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who...

