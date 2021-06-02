EEOC Says Car Dealer Humiliated Black Worker With Trophy

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The EEOC slapped a car dealership with a race bias suit in Texas federal court Wednesday, claiming the business gave a Black salesman a "Least Likely to Be Seen in the Dark" award and made him endure harassment so bad he had to quit. During a 2019 holiday party, higher-ups at Autos of Dallas called salesman Jonathon Sellers to the front of the room and gave him the trophy, which left him "deeply humiliated," according to the federal workplace bias watchdog's Title VII suit. "Autos of Dallas insisted to Mr. Sellers that the trophy handed to him was all a big...

