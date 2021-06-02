CVS Judge Slams 'Totally Inappropriate' Trial Instructions

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Wednesday to decertify a class of drug buyers who allege CVS Pharmacy Inc. overcharged them for generic drugs, while criticizing counsel for both sides for proposing "totally inappropriate" jury instructions for the socially distanced trial that kicks off Monday. During an hourslong pretrial hearing, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied CVS' bid to decertify Florida and New York classes of patients who claim CVS inflated the drug prices charged to their third-party insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to make up for steep discounts CVS offered uninsured patients through a now-defunct program called Health Savings Pass....

