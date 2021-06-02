Ski Resort Slams 'Anomalous' Bid For Notice In FLSA Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge should deny a bid to send notice to potentially tens of thousands of current and former Vail Resorts Inc. employees without first determining whether they are qualified to join the proposed collective alleging overtime and expense reimbursement violations, the company urged in a filing. In a response filing on Tuesday, Vail argued that the employees should not get to skip the conditional certification step and must show they are similarly situated enough to move forward together with the Fair Labor Standards Act claims, calling the employees' request to instead apply a joinder standard "anomalous." "Plaintiffs' burden at...

