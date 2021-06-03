Developers, Users Seek Class Status In Apple Antitrust Cases

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Developers and consumers that use Apple's App Store have asked a California federal court to certify separate classes that are pushing antitrust claims accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the market for software distributed on its devices. The cases are in front of U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who just presided over a closely-watched bench trial last month on similar claims from developer Epic Games Inc. targeting app store restrictions and the 30% commission Apple collects on sales in the store. The developers filed a motion seeking class certification on Tuesday, referencing the Epic trial several times, including an exchange...

