Almond Farm Can Crush Most Claims Over Gas Explosion

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A California almond farm can escape all but one claim in a lawsuit over a Bakersfield gas explosion that injured several neighbors, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying the farm could be held vicariously liable for the contracted excavator that caused the explosion. A three-judge California Court of Appeals panel reversed a Kern County Superior Court judge's decision to grant summary judgment in favor of Wildwood Farms LLC in a lawsuit brought by a group of people on neighboring properties claiming the almond farm should be held liable for their injuries, despite the excavation work being done by a third-party...

