US Tells 9th Circ. Realtors' Win Could Hinder Antitrust Actions

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has stepped into a Ninth Circuit fray over the National Association of Realtors' listing rules to voice concern that the lower court's ruling in favor of the Realtors incorrectly requires antitrust plaintiffs to allege immediate harm to consumers. In an amicus brief Wednesday, the Department of Justice took no side in the specifics of the dispute, but said the trial court decision against Pocket Listing Service carried implications for how courts view not only antitrust harms, but other questions, including the scope of anticompetitive effects that a plaintiff must allege. PLS, which operates so-called pocket listings outside the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS