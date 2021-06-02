Texas AG Tells Panel To Toss Ex-Aides' Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has told a Texas appellate court that it should toss a whistleblower lawsuit brought against him by four former top aides alleging they were fired after reporting alleged abuses of power for many reasons, including that he is immune from the claims. In a brief filed Tuesday with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, Paxton argued the case presents an issue of first impression regarding the scope of the attorney general's sovereign immunity and is worthy of oral arguments. Paxton is fighting a March ruling from Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum allowing...

