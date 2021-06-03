7th Circ. Decision Highlights Difficulties Of 'No Harm' Cases

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- For consumer class action followers, the issue of standing in statutory harm cases has been a thorny patch, often dependent upon fact-intensive, statute-by-statute inquiries into the nature of legislative intent, and the precision of the statute's language. Across the country, circuits have come to different conclusions on similar fact patterns, creating a patchwork of case law to navigate, and the opportunity for forum shopping. Last month, the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Markakos v. Medicredit Inc. showcased the judiciary's struggle, and set up a likely showdown, either en banc or perhaps at the U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS