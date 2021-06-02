Antitrust Group Tells 9th Circ. To Revive Real Estate Challenge

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The American Antitrust Institute told the Ninth Circuit Wednesday that a judge's dismissal of a challenge to a rule that prohibits members of the National Association of Realtors from privately marketing properties without using the NAR's listing service could hurt competition across numerous sectors. The nonprofit asked the appellate court in an amicus brief to revive the challenge from the real estate listing website Pocket Listing Service, which operates so-called pocket listings outside the dominant NAR system, arguing that U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb's dismissal would create an uphill battle for challengers in future antitrust suits. "The district court's antitrust standing test, whereby...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS