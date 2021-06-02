Judge Koh Certifies Damages Class In Apple ICloud Row

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh has agreed to certify a class of iCloud users who are seeking damages from Apple for allegedly breaking its contractual promise by storing their data on third-party servers run by companies such as Google and Amazon rather than on its own servers, but refused to sign off on a separate injunctive relief class. In a 44-page ruling Friday, the Northern District of California judge partially granted Andrea Williams and James Stewart's bid to certify a damages class, but limited it to users who had signed up for an iCloud subscription between Sept. 16, 2015, and Jan....

