LabMD Asks NY Court To Revive Suit Against Witness Atty

Law360, New York (June 2, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A cancer screening lab that was put out of business by a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit and its CEO on Wednesday asked a New York appeals court to revive a lawsuit against Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and a former attorney for the firm, saying a lower court mischaracterized their claims. Michael J. Daugherty of LabMD Inc. had sued Mary Beth Buchanan and Bryan Cave, claiming they engaged in wrongdoing in their representation of cybersecurity firm Tiversa Inc. information security professional Richard E. Wallace in the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement action against LabMD. That case began in 2013 and led to...

