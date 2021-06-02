Venezuela Loses Bid For Fast Appeal As Citgo Sale Is Teed Up

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday opted not to stay an order allowing Crystallex to forge ahead with planning a sale of Citgo's parent company to enforce its $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela while the country and its state-owned oil company pursue an appeal. In a one-page order, the circuit court denied the bid mounted by Venezuela, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., PDVSA subsidiary PDV Holding Inc. and Citgo Petroleum Corp., also opting not to grant their motion to expedite the appeal. The panel did not state its reasoning. Venezuela and the other entities are challenging U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's...

