White Farmers Seek Cert. In Farm Aid Discrimination Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A group of farmers and ranchers asked a Texas federal judge on Wednesday to certify two classes in their suit accusing the U.S. Department of Agriculture of discriminating against white farmers with targeted government assistance for "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers." The farmers and ranchers said in their 11-page certification bid that they seek to litigate a question common to all members of the proposed classes, which is whether the USDA violated the constitution and Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act in limiting government benefit eligibility to "socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers" in a provision within the Biden administration's...

