UnitedHealth Tells 9th Circ. to Undo 'Punitive' ERISA Ruling

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit urged the Ninth Circuit to unravel a classwide judgment requiring the insurer to reprocess over 67,000 claims for behavioral health treatment, claiming the lower court's decision was based on improper shortcuts. In its Wednesday reply brief, United Behavioral Health argued that the district court's sweeping March 2019 ruling and subsequent order, which required UBH to reprocess claims initially evaluated using guidelines that the court said were incompatible with updated medical literature, were premised on a series of legally flawed quick fixes. UBH's brief asked the appeals court to undo the lower court's judgment and toss the...

