Ex-Rep. Owes Daily Mail Atty Fees From Revenge Porn Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday ordered former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill to pay the Daily Mail nearly $105,000 in attorney fees and costs after the British newspaper beat claims that it violated the state's anti-revenge porn law by distributing the former lawmaker's nude photos. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco found that the fees requested by the British tabloid were reasonable, rejecting Hill's argument that by requiring her to pay any fees, the court is condoning the conduct of the paper. "The court finds that defendant is entitled to its reasonable attorney fees in connection with its anti-SLAPP motion and...

