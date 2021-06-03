Royalty Owners Ask 10th Circ. To Back $155M Sunoco Verdict

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Royalty owners who won a $155 million judgment against Sunoco Inc. stemming from late royalty payments defended their win to the Tenth Circuit, arguing that Sunoco's appeal falsely portrayed the dispute as one of "mind-numbing complexity." The 53,000-person class, led by farmer Perry Cline, urged the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday to reject Sunoco's efforts to strip them of their certification and escape the $155 million verdict, which was reached after a federal court found that the company strategically skipped paying interest on late royalty payments. The class said Sunoco is attempting to escape liability by claiming that it paid the interest owed...

