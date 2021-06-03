Pharmacist Says 8 Years Enough For Lab Outbreak Scandal

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- The lead pharmacist for the defunct Massachusetts lab at the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak said Wednesday that a First Circuit ruling shouldn't allow prosecutors to seek to more than double his current eight-year prison term. Glenn A. Chin's effort to avoid a heftier prison sentence follows the appeals court's ruling in July 2020 that U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns could have tacked on enhancements related to the "risk of death" to jack up the guideline range for the former pharmacist of the now-defunct New England Compounding Center. In court papers filed ahead of his July 7 re-sentencing, Chin said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS