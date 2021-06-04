Vedder Price Bulks Up New Dallas Office With Litigation Pro

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:47 AM EDT) -- A seasoned litigator has ended her more than 15-year tenure at Jackson Walker LLP to join Vedder Price PC at its new Dallas office, where she will help the firm build out its Texas litigation offerings. Stephanie Collett Sparks joined Vedder Price as a shareholder last week. Sparks, a trial and regulatory attorney, said she was drawn in by Vedder Price's focus on client service as well as the opportunity to help the firm establish its presence in the Lone Star state. Sparks anticipates continuing to advise her clients, which mostly operate in the financial services, energy, and health care realms,...

