Mich. Says Canada Is Missing The Point In Pipeline Dispute

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Michigan panned arguments by the Canadian government in a dispute over the state's revocation of an easement for an Enbridge Inc. pipeline, calling them policy-based distractions that fail to address the legal issues at play in the battle over jurisdiction. In a reply to arguments made by Canada, Enbridge and other interested parties, the state told a Michigan federal court Wednesday that the suit over Enbridge's Line 5 belongs in state court where it was originally filed. The state said all the arguments made by Enbridge failed to raise a federal question in the state law claims in the complaint, and...

