Mass. Sheriff Demands DHS Explain Closing Of ICE Center

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts sheriff whose contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was canceled by the Biden administration is demanding an explanation and an apology for what he dubbed a political decision. In a tweet Thursday, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson posted a two-page letter addressed to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for proof that detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro jail were mistreated. The sheriff, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, called Mayorkas' decision "unjust, dangerous and flat-out wrong." "I urge you to immediately reinstate our partnerships with ICE and publicly apologize to my dedicated,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS