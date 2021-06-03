Biden's Anti-Corruption Vow Could Supercharge Enforcement

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's anti-corruption directive to more than a dozen federal agencies Thursday signals a sea change in the government's approach to policing graft, attorneys say, placing renewed emphasis on cooperation and expanding enforcement beyond typical corporate bribery schemes. Biden's national security memorandum, the first of his presidency, could break down longstanding friction between the host of agencies that enforce anti-corruption laws at home and abroad, according to white collar attorneys. It could also widen the net to capture more foreign officials who launder stolen assets and proceeds of homegrown corruption schemes through the global financial system. The memo also hints...

