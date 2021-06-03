Union Can't Nix Evidence In FDNY Bias Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An emergency medical service workers union can't block New York City from including evidence challenging its bid to proceed as three classes in a suit accusing the city's fire department of race and gender bias, a federal magistrate judge said. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave on Wednesday denied a bid by Local 3621 of the EMS Officers Union to preclude the city from putting forward evidence opposing the union's motion for class certification. The affiliate of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and its emergency medical service workers are attempting to advance a class action accusing the FDNY...

