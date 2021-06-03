Biden Expands Investment Ban On Chinese Military Cos.

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded a policy banning U.S. investments in companies affiliated with the Chinese military to include surveillance technology manufacturers, while shifting authority to make related designations from the Pentagon to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Biden's new executive order bars U.S. nationals from investing in publicly traded securities of certain companies that operate in the "defense and related materiel" and surveillance technology sectors of the Chinese economy, or are owned and controlled by someone who operates in those sectors, which will be designated as Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies, or CMICs. "President Biden ... expanded the scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS