11th Circ. Leaves Equifax Data Breach Deal Mostly Intact

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld all but one element of the $425 million settlement over the 2017 Equifax data breach Thursday over the objections of several class members, cutting only the service awards to class representatives. Service or incentive awards for class representatives are prohibited, a three-judge panel said in its published opinion, citing an Eleventh Circuit ruling from September in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions. The incentive awards would have provided each class representative at least $2,500 and top off at $250,000. A Georgia federal judge approved the settlement in January 2020 for an estimated 147 million class members, eliciting objections from...

