Ga. Judges Say Insurer Is Liable For Off-The-Job Truck Crash

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia trucking company's off-the-job insurer is liable for a crash that occurred while a truck was being driven to a mechanic for repair, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled, affirming a lower court's judgment. A three-judge panel said in an opinion on Thursday that American Southern Insurance Co. can't duck liability for a crash involving its insured SPN Trans LLC because the incident happened outside work. American Southern Insurance, based in Georgia, provided a $1 million non-trucking liability policy to SPN Trans to cover the company and its owner when he was personally using his truck. The appellate judges...

