Manatt Adds Ex-Bird Marella Litigator In Los Angeles

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has added a litigator previously with Bird Marella Boxer Wolpert Nessim Drooks Lincenberg & Rhow PC who specializes in civil litigation and white collar defense matters as a partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm has announced. Naeun Rim will be part of Manatt's investigations, compliance and white collar defense practice, where she will focus on representing individuals facing white collar claims and companies dealing with complex business disputes, according to the firm's announcement Thursday. Rim — who Law360 recently named as a 2021 Rising Star — has secured acquittals, dismissals and other favorable results...

