Judge Affirms $11.5M In Chesapeake Energy Lease Deals

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has affirmed $11.5 million in bankruptcy court settlements between Chesapeake Energy Corp. and Pennsylvania oil and gas leaseholders with underpaid royalty claims, finding on Thursday that the deals were fair and reasonable. In his opinion, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal dismissed an appeal of the bankruptcy court's approval of the class action settlements by dissenting leaseholders, rejecting their arguments that the settlements needed more scrutiny than the bankruptcy court gave them. "The settlement is their only practical vehicle for any recovery," he said. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy — one of the largest oil and gas exploration firms in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS