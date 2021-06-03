CarbonLite Cleared For $220M In Ch. 11 Sale Transactions

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Plastic recycler CarbonLite Holdings LLC received conditional approval Thursday from a Delaware judge for a series of Chapter 11 sale transactions that will bring into the estate $220 million in proceeds to benefit creditors. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved the sale of the debtor's facilities in Reading, Pennsylvania, Riverside, California, and Dallas after a marketing process that had spotty results. Debtor attorney Richard M. Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP told the court that CarbonLite had hoped to secure stalking horse bids for all three facilities by last month, but was forced to move...

