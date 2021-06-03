Elizabeth Holmes Wants 'Anecdotal' Evidence Blocked In Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a California federal judge to suppress the government's "anecdotal" evidence concerning the blood-testing technology at the center of her upcoming fraud trial, including customer complaints, testing results and a 2016 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report. Holmes argued on Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila's denial of her request to exclude test results from her allegedly bogus technology has opened the door for the government to present anecdotal evidence the former CEO is unable to rebut because prosecutors failed to preserve a laboratory database, which she said violates her due process rights....

