Ex-FinCEN Staffer Gets 6 Months For BuzzFeed Leaks

Law360, New York (June 3, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A former senior adviser at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Thursday was sentenced to six months in prison for revealing banks' suspicious activity reports and other government information to a Buzzfeed News reporter. Former FinCEN staffer Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards exits Manhattan federal court on Thursday after being sentenced to six months in prison for leaking docs to BuzzFeed News. (Stewart Bishop | Law360) At an afternoon proceeding held in person in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods had tough words for Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, 43, of Quinton, Virginia, before sentencing...

