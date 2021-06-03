$10M Settlement Didn't Damage Bike Tour Co., Court Finds

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A cycling tour company didn't suffer damages when it entered into a $10 million settlement with an injured cyclist, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Thursday in a decision that released the company's insurance broker from the dispute. Bike touring nonprofit Bike & Build didn't incur damages when it settled with cyclist Bridget Anderson because ultimately it wasn't responsible for paying the $10 million judgment, the Pennsylvania Superior Court found. Anderson had alleged that Bike & Build's insurance broker failed to obtain insurance policies that protected the nonprofit against the risk of personal injuries sustained by cyclists on its tours. The court's...

