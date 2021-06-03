NJ Judge Won't Toss Hertz's Revised $56M Clawback Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge largely allowed Hertz Corp. to move forward Thursday with a lawsuit aimed at clawing back $56 million from its ex-CEO and former general counsel over their alleged breaches of company business standards in the runup to an accounting scandal. While U.S. District Judge Esther Salas agreed that some of the company's business standards, including a requirement that workers lead by positive example and promote an open-door policy, were potentially too vague to support claims of a breach on the part of the executives, she ruled that it would be up to Hertz to sufficiently flesh out...

