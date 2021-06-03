Celebrity Cruises Wants Coverage For 'Snuba' Death Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises is entitled to coverage for a suit over a passenger's death during an excursion that combined snorkeling and scuba diving, according to a Florida federal suit filed Thursday, which calls an insurer's denial under two policies tantamount to a game of "heads I win, tails you lose." Celebrity says it can tap into coverage with Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. under two policies issued to Stuart Cove's Dive Bahamas, which is a Celebrity shore excursion provider that ran the underwater "snuba" excursion where one of the cruise's guests died. "In self-serving fashion, the insurer cited one policy exclusion under...

