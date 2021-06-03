EPA Didn't Violate Species Act In COVID-19 Policy, Judge Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday tossed green groups' lawsuit alleging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Endangered Species Act by issuing a policy temporarily suspending some compliance obligations during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the Center for Biological Diversity, Riverkeeper and Waterkeeper don't have standing to pursue their claims because they couldn't prove there was a risk of real harm to species by the EPA's policy. The groups' lawsuit said the agency failed to properly ensure the policy wouldn't jeopardize protected wildlife. "The EPA does not deny that if excess pollutants were to enter...

