Ex-Theranos CEO Can't Have Atty Privilege Via Boies Schiller

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes can't claim attorney-client privilege to prevent federal prosecutors from using her communications with the company's attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP at her upcoming fraud trial, a California federal judge found Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said that the documents Holmes wants kept out of the trial are subject only to corporate privilege and that the former CEO hasn't shown that she made it clear to the attorneys at Boies Schiller that she was seeking legal advice in her personal capacity and not just as a company executive. Holmes is set to go to...

