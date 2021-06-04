Real Estate Rumors: WR Berkeley, NationsBenefits, Treo

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A W.R. Berkeley Corp. entity has sold a 26,430-square-foot Palm Beach, Florida, office building for $18.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 324 Royal Palm Way, which last traded hands in 2015 for $18 million, and the buyer is an entity managed by New York-based Rosemark Management's Charles Rosenberg, according to the report. Health benefits firm NationsBenefits is leasing another 53,000 square feet in Plantation, Florida, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The firm has expanded its footprint at Delta Investors Group's 1801 N.W. 66th Ave. and with the new lease now has more than 95,000 square feet...

