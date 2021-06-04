Ever Given Insurer Blames Suez Authority For Ship's Speed

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 12:40 PM BST) -- The British insurer of the Ever Given container ship has disputed claims that the captain was to blame for the vessel running aground and blocking the Suez Canal in March, saying that operators of the waterway are responsible for the speed of traffic. The Ever Given's insurer has said it disputes reports that the giant container ship's captain was responsible for it running aground in the Suez Canal. (Photo by AHMED HASAN/AFP via Getty Images) The UK P&I Club said on Thursday that it was "concerned" about reports that officials at the Suez Canal Authority had claimed that responsibility for the...

