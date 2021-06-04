Activision Blizzard Brings On Boeing GC As New Legal Chief

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Gaming and entertainment company Activision Blizzard Inc. has hired Boeing Co.'s general counsel and former White House associate counsel Grant Dixton as its new chief legal officer. Activison Blizzard, the maker of the video games "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft," said in its latest securities filing Thursday that CLO Chris Walther notified the company that he would retire on June 14. The company said that Dixton will join the company from Boeing, where he currently serves as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Dixton has worked at Boeing for the last 15 years in several legal roles, according...

