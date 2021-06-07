Anglo American Fights Colombia Over Halted Mine Project

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Anglo American has filed an international arbitration claim against the Colombian government over the continued suspension of a coal mining project that has drawn international condemnation for its alleged threat to the nation's largest indigenous population. The filing with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, docketed on June 2, came just days after Anglo American's partner, Glencore, lodged a similar dispute with ICSID. While Glencore would not comment on record, Anglo American told Law360 it opened a claim under the Colombia-U.K. bilateral investment treaty because the Colombian government's "inconsistent and arbitrary measures" have had a "significant detrimental impact" on...

