Burt's Bees Sued Over Chemicals In 'Natural' Pet Shampoo

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Burt's Bees Inc. has waged a "massive deception" on pet owners by falsely labeling its collection of animal shampoos as "99.7% natural," a consumer alleged in a proposed class action filed in New York federal court on Thursday. Puppy owner Moshe Goldfarb said that Burt's Bees, a subsidiary of The Clorox Co., dupes customers into shelling out high premiums for its line of pet shampoos by saying the products contain mostly natural ingredients. But in reality, Goldfarb claimed, the shampoo is dominated by detergents and other man-made chemicals that can be harmful to animals. "Each of the products in its line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS