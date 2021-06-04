Texas Justices Say City's Preservation Ordinance Isn't Zoning

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday backed the city of Houston's historic preservation ordinance against two homeowners who alleged the ordinance implemented zoning in violation of the city's own charter and the Texas Zoning Enabling Act. The court heard arguments in January from homeowners Kathleen Powell and Paul Luccia that the historic preservation ordinance governing the Heights East neighborhood was improperly implemented and must be struck down. In 1994, Houston voters amended the city charter to explicitly prohibit zoning without a citywide referendum. The case turned on what the definition of zoning is, which isn't defined in the city's charter. The homeowners...

