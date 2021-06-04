Insurer Says McDonald's Franchises Not Covered In BIPA Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- McDonald's and hundreds of its franchisees aren't entitled to coverage of a class action alleging that employees of the fast-food chain had their fingerprints scanned in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, their insurer told an Illinois federal court. American Family Mutual Insurance Co. on Thursday pointed to personal information exclusions in its policies with the franchisees that it said barred coverage for the state class action. The suit is one of the latest involving an insurer trying to avoid defending suits brought under Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, and at least the third suit this year that American...

