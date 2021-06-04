Akin Gump Says It Can't Rep Bouchard Owners In Co.'s Ch. 11

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Citing irreconcilable differences, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge for permission to withdraw from representing parties associated with Morton Bouchard III in the Chapter 11 case of Bouchard Transportation, the company his family has owned for generations. In its emergency motion filed late Thursday, Akin Gump said it no longer wishes to represent Bouchard III and related entities in the bankruptcy case of the oil barge business and that their client has agreed to the withdrawal request. "Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Akin Gump and the Bouchard III Interested Parties that make it impossible...

