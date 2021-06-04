Uber Can't Get Early Win In Passenger's Assault Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Friday questioned whether it's worth Uber's money to try to seek early wins in one of multiple lawsuits pending before him that claim Uber's alleged "toxic-male culture" led to women being sexually assaulted by drivers, saying "the bottom line is we're at pleading stage." During a Zoom hearing, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer Jr. adopted his tentative ruling overruling most of Uber's demurrer and denying outright its motion to strike "colorful" allegations in a 10-count complaint filed by an Orange County, California, resident dubbed "Jane Doe" against the ride-hailing giant, its subsidiaries and former...

