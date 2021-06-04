​​​​​​​Contractor In $7B Nuclear Cleanup Settles False Claims Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Energy contractor has agreed to pay more than $3 million to resolve allegations that it falsely presented two subcontractors as HUBZone small businesses in billing for a nuclear waste remediation contract worth $7 billion. The deal, announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, is set to conclude more than seven years of False Claims Act litigation against CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., a unit of CH2M Hill Cos. Ltd. The whistleblower in the case, Savage Logistics LLC, is also expected to receive more than $865,000 from the deal. "This settlement affirms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS