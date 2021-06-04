Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​Contractor In $7B Nuclear Cleanup Settles False Claims Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Energy contractor has agreed to pay more than $3 million to resolve allegations that it falsely presented two subcontractors as HUBZone small businesses in billing for a nuclear waste remediation contract worth $7 billion.

The deal, announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, is set to conclude more than seven years of False Claims Act litigation against CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., a unit of CH2M Hill Cos. Ltd.

The whistleblower in the case, Savage Logistics LLC, is also expected to receive more than $865,000 from the deal.

"This settlement affirms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!