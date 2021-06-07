FCC Should Revisit 5.9 GHz Band Reforms, Trade Groups Say

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Two industry groups want the Federal Communications Commission to revisit its reallocation of spectrum in the 5.9 gigahertz band to make room for unlicensed wireless devices and new vehicle innovation, but don't agree on whether the overall rule was a good idea. The 5G Automotive Association — which backed last year's push to repurpose the airwaves in the 5.850 to 5.925 GHz range, moving away from an older automotive technology — said the FCC should put tighter limits on unwanted emissions in the lower 45 megahertz of the band set aside for wireless devices. But the Alliance for Automotive Innovation called...

